10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto will leave a huge void where they once were, but we'll always remember the memories we made at these spots. A spin studio, epic candy store and multiple restaurants will all be sorely missed.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

After nearly 30 years in business, this charming Danforth neighbourhood business closed its doors, but it's not for entirely unhappy reasons: the owners are retiring.

This Ossington mini food hall was unfortunately in their own words "barely open" before having to shut down all their varying concepts, which included operations selling pies and tacos.

Parkdale bid goodbye to this butcher shop associated with the French restaurant next door which sadly burned down (but not without giving birth to Le Phenix).

This butcher that was known for locally sourced meats and turkey closed at the end of July after 20 years, but they're still continuing on with a charcuterie project.

The end of the month saw the closure of this Roncesvalles bar that was one of few in the city dedicated to serving a wide selection of cider.

The closure of this Bloor West Village restaurant for Latin American food at the end of the month was made all the more tragic by the fact that the founder had passed away not long before.

Super popular for its spin classes, this Leslieville studio announced they'd be closing but stayed open until mid-July to allow cyclists to get one last ride in.

The people behind Mercado Negro ran this Portuguese restaurant in the Castlefield Design District up until July 24, but don't worry: they're still operating the space, just changing it into something different.

This one hurt: Yonge and Bloor just won't be the same without this legendary Thai restaurant that closed near the end of the month.

A huge range of candy and British products is no longer available on Roncesvalles from this shop that's been around forever.