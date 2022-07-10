Toronto butcher is permanently closing due to landlord and supply chain issues

A popular neighbourhood butcher shop is now closing in Toronto after just opening a few years ago.

Chantecler Boucherie was almost immediately popular when it opened in 2019, based on its association with French restaurant Chantecler, which unfortunately burned down and closed.

The Chantecler team opened up Le Phenix across the street eventually, but continued chugging away at the butcher shop when lockdowns hit, serving sandwiches, high quality meats, house cured meats and house sausages. Alongside all their butcher shop fare, they also sold local products, wine and frozen pantry foods.

Now, the butcher shop has announced it's closing its doors.

"It has become very apparent that we can no longer offer the services and products our fantastic guests deserve in our current building situation," reads a post from the butcher shop.

The shop is looking for a new space where they can operate and the post refers to "our wonderful, vibrant neighbourhood" so hopefully they won't be going far, but no matter what Chantecler Boucherie will not be continuing on as it was.

"We aren't moving that exact concept per se," Boucherie owner Jake Wharton-Shukster tells blogTO. "It is a permanent closure of Chantecler Boucherie."

In a separate post on Facebook, Wharton-Shukster also referenced "issues with the building landord" and problems keeping products in stock.

Though it will be sad to see the shop go, carnivores can at least console themselves with closing sales on everything in the store. They're planning for July 22 to be their last day.