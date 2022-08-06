Toronto butcher permanently closes after 20 years

After almost 20 years in business, one of Toronto's most popular butchers for locally sourced meat and turkeys has permanently closed.

Butcher by Nature made an announcement on social media near the end of July telling people they would be closing, signed by Frank and Mirella DiGenova and family, and Trish DiPietro⁣.

"We are saddened to announce that Butcher by Nature will be closing," reads the announcement.

⁣

"We truly appreciate all of the support we have received over the years and all of the relationships we were able to build with our wonderful customers. We will truly miss our BBN family."

They started selling out of their stock on July 27, with no email or phone ordering available, just in-store shopping.

"After nearly 40 years of being a third generation butcher, Mirella's husband, Frank decided it was time to lay down the knife due to injuries sustained over the years by the trade," Butcher by Nature owner Mirella DiGenova tells blogTO.

"There will be another established butcher taking over the space with their own business name."

They're continuing with a "Charcuterie by Nature" project that started up during lockdowns and you can still place orders for that online, and they're also launching a new website for the project soon.

Butcher by Nature also ended their announcement by hinting, "Stay tuned for the new butcher in town."

The butcher shop closed on July 30.