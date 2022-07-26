Toronto mini food hall that was barely open has permanently closed

A mini food hall in Toronto that had just barely opened has now closed abruptly and permanently.

Ossington Canteen brought together concepts Republic of Tacos, Pies by Squires, Gertie's and Back to the Pasta.

Now, unfortunately, they're going their separate ways again as the food hall has suddenly been shut down.

"The place was barely open - maybe one day I can elaborate or say more about the specific things and people I'm grateful for," reads an announcement from the food hall posted on social media over the weekend, saying that very day would be their last.

Owner Jimmy Sobeck says lots of people are seeing the space with interest and expects an agreement will be happening soon.

"I've already had one solid offer. It's a great location," Sobeck tells blogTO. "Lease rate with many years left on it, unnecessarily thorough reno with brand new equipment being purchased at 50 per cent to 70 per cent discount after three to six months of use."

The last day for Ossington Canteen was July 24.

"When I started the project I was a former food blogger who had never cooked or waited or cleaned dishes in a restaurant. But loved to cook and loved tacos," says Sobeck.

"We did eventually serve food, I was the chef and prep cook last summer during CafeTO, before the reno. It was crazy and fun and demanded a lot of me."

Until a sale is complete, any businesses using the space as a commissary are still preparing food there.

"We would have been shuttered late last year if not for a few great people who really stepped up and I'm grateful for [them] on a personal level," says Sobeck.