Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
gerties toronto

Toronto's newest bakery only makes peanut butter pies

Toronto's latest bakery to pop up makes one magical thing only: peanut butter pies.

Called Gertie's, the project comes to us from Ryan Campbell (Il Covo) and Sara Steep.

It's an homage to a woman named Gerda or "Gertie," recreating her old school pie recipe of graham wheat and peanut crust, whipped mascarpone cream with fresh lemon, all-natural peanut butter mousse, honey roasted peanuts and a peanut caramel. 

Of course, the pies are designed to be a pandemic-friendly individual size.

"Our goal? To make a few bucks, to open a new business and home, to create jobs for the beautiful hospitality people of Canada, to search and destroy every peanut product out there. Just kidding, sort of," reads the description on the Gertie's website.

"We're just peanut butter lovers like the rest of you and want to share what we believe is a tasty and fun treat to enjoy, every day. With a coffee for breakfast, as an after-school snack, in place of supper, for dessert, or as a late night gluttony with four fingers of gout-infused Amaro."

The pies are currently available wholesale at Grow Gather & Co.Barocco x Nino, Woodward MeatsMcEwan, Salt Gourmet Foods and Butchers of Distinction, and they're currently working on partnering with more retailers.

Lead photo by

Gertie's

