Beloved Toronto restaurant closes after 18 years

Toronto's Bloor-West Village is mourning the loss of a beloved restaurant: Bloom, a Nuevo Latin American spot, will host its last dinner service this Saturday

After 18 years near Bloor and Runnymede, Bloom is set to close its doors forever, marking a huge loss for the Latin American food scene in Toronto's west end.

Bloom's co-owner, Franca sent out an email announcing the closure this week. Her email outlines the heartbreaking trajectory of the restaurant over the past two years.

"In the midst of the COVID pandemic, our family was devastated with the sudden loss of my brother Bill, who founded Bloom in 2004. His passing has had huge emotional impact on us. For our family it is time to move on," she said.

Franca shouts out her regular customers and residents of Bloor West, as well as the chefs that made Bloom the amazing restaurant it was.

Their menu was basically a taste of what the Latin world has to offer, including Spanish paella, Peruvian ceviche and Argentinian asado, as well as some dishes with a North American twist like cornish hen and lamb shank.

Driving along Bloor, you'd be hard pressed to not see Bloom's bright orange sign outshining all the other muted colours.

A new wine bar and smokehouse will occupy Bloom's longtime location at 2314 Bloor St. W. as of Sept. 1, and Franca wishes the new owners luck.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all of you, our wonderful clients, for your support of Bloom through the years," read her email.

Anyone who has a Bloom gift card that has yet to be used can drop by the resto for reimbursement this weekend.

July 30 will mark the last-ever service at Bloom, with Franca inviting customers to come by for a final drink and hug.

"It has been an incredible pleasure to be part of the Bloor West Village community," she said. "We have so many amazing memories, we've met so many wonderful people who became our friends, and then part of the Bloom family."