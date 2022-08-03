Toronto restaurant known for its huge selection of cider has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that was also one of the only bars in the city dedicated to serving a huge selection of cider has now permanently closed.

Cider House on Roncesvalles served a wider range of ciders than most other bars, many of them locally sourced.

The sweet boozy apple juice was complemented by a menu of comforting pub food like cheeseburgers, poutines and jerk chicken. The bar also regularly hosted events like trivia and comedy.

Abruptly closing down was a surprise, but sadly the reasons for the closure aren't so surprising, owner Kyle Hickey citing lockdowns as the ultimate reason for the demise of Cider House.

"The business on the street didn't come back the way we thought it would, and it was too much of a struggle to keep paying the bills," Hickey tells blogTO.

"To be honest I'm not sure what's happening with the space yet. I'd love to see another cider bar in there, but I honestly don't know."

The last day open for Cider House was July 30.

If you're sad to see this destination for craft cider go, at least you can console yourself with the fact that you can still sample over a hundred kinds at another bar in Toronto that's still open, Her Father's Cider.