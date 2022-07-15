Canadian music icon begs Toronto to help save raccoon trapped on pole

Though a characteristic run-in with a raccoon in Toronto is usually an adorable, innocuous treat of an experience, there have been a number of raccoon escapades in recent memory that have been far more stressful to both the city's unofficial mascots and the people who love them.

T.O.'s trash pandas just love to get themselves into trouble, and when they're not breaking into Tim Hortons locations or people's houses, they're getting trapped on bridges, roofs, condo balconies and more.

On Friday, yet another of the city's furry friends was discovered stuck in a very tight situation far too high off the ground to get out of it.

One worried resident took to Twitter shortly before noon today to alert the city of a young raccoon stuck on top of a streetlamp near Richmond and Jarvis multiple storeys up in the air.

Based on the photo posted, the poor dude seems unable to move from the very tiny spot on the very high precipice.

someone help this poor baby 😓 i've been keeping an eye on him and he doesn't seem to be doing well 💔 https://t.co/9rms7I4t23 — Hales 🌹 (@nanahales) July 15, 2022

Naturally, people have been quick to try and assist the little guy, continuing to tag the relevant authorities for help, including 311, Toronto Fire and rescues like the Toronto Wildlife Centre, the latter of which said they unfortunately can't respond to situations via social media and asked that someone give them a call instead.

The city, meanwhile, said that they can't do anything for 24 hours, with the poster saying she's concerned that the animal may not have that long.

Throughout the afternoon, people have been stressing about the critter's fate and trying to find someone to help them.

"CANADA IS WATCHING!! Please help this little guy," one person wrote.

"Ohh my gosh he must be overheating! Come on @311Toronto in 24 hours if he is still alive up there he'll need serious medical attention," another said.

Still others said they were in tears over the situation.

Even Canadian music icon Jann Arden got in on the conversation, saying she would offer a very unique reward to anyone who was able to free the baby.

"DEAR PEOPLE [of] TORONTO!!! Help this little raccoon!!! Come on!! Who wants to get this done??? I’ll buy you lunch!!!" she pleaded to her 366k followers.

SURELY some compassionate person with a cherry picker would love lunch from Jann Arden! Any animal-loving arborists out there with a giant ladder? https://t.co/sbK08rXnQm — Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) July 15, 2022

It appears that as of the time of publication, while people are still keeping watch over the creature's predicament, the raccoon is still stuck atop the pole on a hot, sunny day that feels like 28 C, and has been for some hours now.

Hopefully the call from Arden and the rest of the panicking public can help get them down, though Toronto Animal Services has assured people that "raccoons often climb up streetlights but can climb down safely; usually once people aren't around."

"We will continue to monitor over the next 24 hours and assess if help is needed," they added.