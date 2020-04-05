Toronto worries for raccoon stuck on roof of historic church

One of Toronto's most beloved types of animals chose a particularly beautiful location to accidentally get stuck recently.

On April 4, a Toronto resident tweeted out her dismay at seeing a raccoon that appeared to be stranded on the steeply sloping roof of the iconic St. Paul's Church near Bloor and Church.

The Twitter user had tagged Animal Services in her initial post, but they're actually not monitoring their Twitter account at this time, only responding to phone calls.

She then tagged Toronto Wildlife Centre in another post with a photo of the animal still on the roof 12 hours later, though it appeared neither outlet had responded, at least via Twitter.

the poor baby how did he even get up there — jacqueline (@ukrianianjew) April 5, 2020

There was an outpouring of sympathy for the creature online, as we always want the best for our darling trash pandas here in Toronto.

Maybe he's social distancing? — HiwayStar (@HiwayStar9) April 5, 2020

Some speculated the little guy was merely trying to practice social distancing.

All clear. Poor little kid. I hope she got home all right. pic.twitter.com/UJA2TT6HJU — Aandeg (@shootsleft) April 5, 2020

All jokes aside, a photo of the roof posted to the thread this morning shows that the raccoon is no longer there. Whether the animal was rescued or found its way down, hopefully it's safe by now, and we can chalk all this up to a dramatic way to spend an afternoon in quarantine.