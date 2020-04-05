City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raccoon church

Toronto worries for raccoon stuck on roof of historic church

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's most beloved types of animals chose a particularly beautiful location to accidentally get stuck recently.

On April 4, a Toronto resident tweeted out her dismay at seeing a raccoon that appeared to be stranded on the steeply sloping roof of the iconic St. Paul's Church near Bloor and Church.

The Twitter user had tagged Animal Services in her initial post, but they're actually not monitoring their Twitter account at this time, only responding to phone calls.

She then tagged Toronto Wildlife Centre in another post with a photo of the animal still on the roof 12 hours later, though it appeared neither outlet had responded, at least via Twitter.

There was an outpouring of sympathy for the creature online, as we always want the best for our darling trash pandas here in Toronto.

Some speculated the little guy was merely trying to practice social distancing.

All jokes aside, a photo of the roof posted to the thread this morning shows that the raccoon is no longer there. Whether the animal was rescued or found its way down, hopefully it's safe by now, and we can chalk all this up to a dramatic way to spend an afternoon in quarantine.

Lead photo by

@Aandeg

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the fines you can get in Toronto and Ontario for COVID-19 right now

This is what the notice for non-compliance of social distancing in Toronto looks like

Toronto is considering closing High Park to prevent people from gathering for cherry blossoms

These are the latest social distancing rules in Toronto and Ontario

Ontario confirms 408 new cases of COVID-19 bringing total to 4,038

Toronto worries for raccoon stuck on roof of historic church

Home Depot and all hardware stores in Ontario are now closed

Canadian Tire is closing all stores and now their web site has too much traffic