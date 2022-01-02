10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Business that closed in Toronto last month didn't make it into 2022. One of the city's most pivotal food hubs has closed and East Chinatown is now short two beloved businesses that will sorely be missed.

Here are some businesses that closed in Toronto in December.

Christmas Eve was the last day for this one-of-a-kind Asian ice cream joint and people lined up for blocks for one last taste. After nearly five years of White Rabbit candy pints and cones of ube, their East Chinatown lease is up and owner Ed Wong says it’s time to move on.

After eight years on Shaw Street, the corner store for sandwiches and Canadian pantry items is no more. The neighbourhood shop closed on the last day of 2021. It'll be replaced by a second location of Found Coffee.

Wrapping up their 10-year lease in Kensington Market is this craft beer bar named after the Black Flag song. According to owner Katie Whittaker, the building is crumbling anyway, so better now than later.

The East Chinatown community has lost a true gem. Thirty years of banh mis later, owner Rose Pham has decided to close her longtime sandwich counter for greener gardens in St. Catharines.

Both Toronto locations of this spin studio, a sister brand to the pilates chain Studio Lagree, officially closed on Christmas Day. Its Queen East location will allegedly reopen next year but under different management.

This promising counter for Hong Kong cafe-style takeout abruptly closed its Gerrard Street shop earlier this month. Say goodbye to milk tea and pork chop rice. You'll have to look further west to Chinatown for cha chaan teng classics downtown.

December 17 was the last day for this restaurant by Kingston and Warden. After a couple years of pastrami and fried chicken, owner Mike Beck has decided to sell. It may reopen under the same name down the road, depending on new owners.

Queen St. East's loveable little bar closed last week. The Riverdale hangout announced it would be closing earlier this month and finally did after a four-day new years extravaganza to tie it all up.

Toronto's food scene won't feel the same without Le Dep. It's been eleven years of pop-up dinners and communal meals at this restaurant and event space, but with rent increases and an ongoing pandemic, owner Len Senater says it's time for something new.

Effective immediately was the closure of this BBQ spot on King Street. Though the condo set for construction above their historic building isn't due for a few years, Meat Pie & Co is passing over the reigns to someone else.