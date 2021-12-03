Barbecue restaurant that was known for its pies is permanently closing in Toronto

A restaurant known for their barbecued meats and pies will be permanently closing in Toronto by the end of the week.

Meat & Pie Co. posted on their Instagram announcing that they are closing their downtown Toronto location immediately.

Their location at 212 King West is turning into a 79-storey tower, and due to uncertainties about the location the restaurant is deciding not to renew their lease.

"212 King Street is our OG location, where we launched just weeks before the pandemic upended our lives," reads the post.

"A historic building built in 1907, it is rumoured to have the oldest elevator in the city (that was very clear as soon as you entered)! It's hard not to reminisce about the level of jubilance that corner brought during theatre days."

They'll still have a Mississauga location which they'll be expanding.

"We love our landlord at 212 King Street, truly great people. They have been extremely supportive to us right from the beginning," Meat & Pie Co. tells blogTO.

"It will be a few more years until the place turns into the tower, but for us it's more about fit and focus. Another restaurant now has the opportunity to lease the place that's less than the standard five-year commercial lease term, it just wasn't the right time for Meat & Pie Co."