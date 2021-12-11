Toronto bar that's been a neighbourhood staple is permanently closing

A lively Toronto bar is sadly winding down their time in the city after a challenging couple of years.

Hi-Lo, which describes itself as a "five-star dive bar," has announced they'll be closing within the month.

The bar was known not only for mixing up great drinks and serving tasty snacks, but also for their significance as a hangout space in the community with strong relationships with their neighbouring businesses.

"It has been such a pleasure to serve the members of this community along with the other businesses in this neighbourhood," reads the bar's announcement post on social media.

They've served food from nearby Gio Rana's, and have gotten support from Lan when they were vandalized. The bar also hosted events like live music shows, DJ nights, karaoke nights and tarot card readings.

"This has been a very emotional decision with a lot of contributing factors," Hi-Lo bar manager Will Dean tells blogTO.

"The community and our landlords were extremely supportive throughout the p*nd*mic but the timing was right for us to go."

A photo of a message scrawled at the bar addressed to the staff that Hi-Lo posted to their Instagram story reads "You all have brought such light into my life (and so many others...I'm sure). Thank you for being my friend at my lowest points."

"Despite the challenges of the last two years, you have all stood behind us with unwavering support and for that we thank you dearly but now it's time to go out on our own terms," the closing post continues.

Before Hi-Lo shuts its doors, they'll be going out with a bang, throwing a four-day-long party from Dec. 26 to 29. The bar will be closing for good at the end of 2021.