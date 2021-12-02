Toronto bar that's been a local hangout for a decade is permanently closing

A bar that's been a fixture of a Toronto community for a decade has announced they're permanently closing their doors.

Named for a Black Flag song, Thirsty & Miserable has been known for their craft beer selection and great atmosphere for 10 years now, but they'll be closing at the end of the month.

"Our 10 year lease is nearing its end," reads an announcement post signed by Thirsty & Miserable owner Katie Whittaker.

"Thirsty will be closing shop at the end of the year. This building is crumbling and Covid is still lurking so it feels like the perfect opportunity to take a little break from bar ownership."

She notes in the post she's planning on applying for jobs at breweries in January.

"It's been a total blast. I've met so many amazing people (and drank so many delicious beers)! I hope to stay involved in this wonderful world of craft beer," she wrote.

"In the meantime, don't forget there's still a ton of beer in the fridge for you to drink."

Whittaker declined blogTO's request for comment, but confirmed that Thirsty & Miserable will officially be closing on Dec. 30.