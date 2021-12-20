Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
roses vietnamese sandwiches

Toronto restaurant famous for its affordable sandwiches is closing after 30 years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A restaurant for affordable Vietnames sandwiches is closing after 30 years in business.

Rose's Vietnamese Sandwiches has been a part of its East Chinatown community for a long time, but the owner has decided to retire.

Owner Rose Pham says she is moving to St. Catharines and wants to focus on her backyard, food writer Suresh Doss confirmed in a posting in a local Facebook neighbourhood group.

Doss noted Pham was known for singing while making her sandwiches, which were traditional Vietnamese banh mi loaded with different meats. The sandwiches were substantial, but priced at just $4.50.

Rose's also served hot and iced coffee and tea, fresh rolls, beef patties, desserts, ice cream, snacks, and smoothies.

Many people from the neighbourhood replied to Doss's Facebook post saying how missed Rose will be in the community, and how felt her presence in the area has always been, but also wishing her a very happy retirement. Lots of people noted her sandwiches were their favourite.

Rose's Vietnamese Sandwiches will be closing up on Jan. 1, 2022.

Lead photo by

itshonee

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Bars and restaurants in Toronto are shutting down for the rest of the year

Toronto restaurant is left with 300 extra chickens after customers cancel orders

Toronto restaurant giving away free burgers to anyone doing a good deed this week

Toronto restaurant famous for its affordable sandwiches is closing after 30 years

These are the LCBO hours in Ontario for Christmas Eve 2021

The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto restaurant is doing a $105 lasagna for New Year's

This Toronto bar helped give birth to a neighbourhood's nightlife scene