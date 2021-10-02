10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto in September include a short-lived project for Dartmouth-style donairs and High Park’s spot for tapas-meets-tacos. Plus, Disney has officially waltzed out of Toronto for good.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

After eight years, this Bloorcourt bar has permanently closed. Despite successfully pivoting the business from Wise Bar to pandemic-time pantry, owner Tamara Wise shuttered her low-key watering hole last week.

Inventive tacos and cocktails by High Park are no more. Viajero Cantina owners announced their last day early in September after two years of service.

The merch side of this multinational media brand continues to make its slow march out of Canada. All Toronto stores have been closed as of September 22, including outposts in the Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and the outlet at Vaughan Mills.

The gift shop known for its Squishmallow cards has lefts its Danforth store to operate solely online. What started as owner Queenie Best's hobby in 2008 has really taken off, but according to the team, it’s strictly e-business from now on.

Every neighbourhood needs a solid sushi counter, so Roncesvalles locals were quite sad to lose theirs. Good news is that Megumi has been replaced by another sushi takeout spot that looks promising.

One of the few third wave cafes in Scarborough has closed after five years. This community hub on Brimley Road, which first opened under Black Gold Cafe, will be missed, if not for the coffee than for their housemade gelato cookie sandwiches.

An unfortunate medley of circumstances led Jeffrey Markus of this Italian stalwart, which has been feeding U of T students for the past 15 years. Incoming freshman will never know the satisfaction of being part of Daddyo’s nation.

Dwellers of Deer Park will have to go elsewhere for fancy dim sum. This elegant parlour on Yonge shuttered early last month. You can find other Kwan locations at Scarborough Town Centre and on York Mills Road.

After gaining a following from the back of an old sports bar, Rosy Kitchen’s time has come to an end. Despite plans for a future brunch service and live music, the building’s been sold. Sadly, their Halifax-style donairs will have to find a new home.

Yet another major retail chain is walking off into the sunset. CSO took over all of Payless Shoe Company stores in 2019, only to announce last month they’re shuttering all their Canadian stores. As of September, Toronto’s location in Sheridan Mall is officially closed.