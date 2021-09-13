Shoe store known for its cheap prices permanently closing all locations in Canada

A shoe store chain that operated across Canada has announced they're closing down all locations.

Canadian Shoe Outlet will be having blowout deals for their liquidation at all locations until they close, with prices as low as 50 per cent off the lowest ticketed price.

The store has been known as a destination for shoes, boots and sandals for men, women and kids, often for 20 to 60 per cent off department store or boutique prices. They've been a resource for work, non-slip and safety shoes and carried half, big and wide sizes.

"This outcome is not easy, nor the one we would have hoped for. But, the situation lends itself to be different," reads the caption to a closing announcement posted on social media, signed by the team at CSO.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic, and the multiple lockdowns, reduced capacity and other restrictions, it made it impossible to continue. We were unable to operate for numerous months, and specifically missed two summer seasons in a row."

First opening in 2019, they had taken over many Payless locations that had closed earlier that year. Toronto has had locations of CSO at Dufferin Mall, in Thornhill, in Scarborough in Cedarbrae Mall, and in Dixie Outlet Mall in Mississauga.

"While the fall/winter 2019 season was great, we were forced to close all stores in early spring of 2020. While most stores reopened in late summer, progressive shutdowns and regional lockdowns further hurt business," Ishan Singh of CSO tells blogTO.

"With several locations in the Peel and Toronto regions, all of which are in enclosed shopping centres, we were closed again starting in October 2020 and missed most of the holiday shopping period. And then, all stores were again under lockdown by late December. Although stores reopened in early spring, we had to close again in April."

As of now, only the Sheridan Mall location in North York is scheduled to close by the end of September.

"We are working with different stakeholders to evaluate all options and ensure a future for CSO, its employees and our customers," says Singh.