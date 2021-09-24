Toronto restaurant known for its burgers and donairs has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that had quickly gained a reputation for reasonably priced East Coast eats in the short while it was open has now abruptly announced it's closed.

Rosy Kitchen had fast become a resource for Halifax-style donair, and also served up other comforting dishes like mac n' cheese, burgers and cod cakes. They also quickly rose to prominence for having some of Toronto's favourite fries.

"We are disappointed to announce that our time at this location has come to an end," the restaurant wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

"We're not sure yet where to take it from here, but stay tuned, we may pop up again somewhere soon."

Comments on the announcement post from locals express sadness at seeing the business go, saying they loved the food, one person shouting out the fish tacos.

The building where Rosy Kitchen is located is being sold by its owner. The food concept operated out of the back of a sports bar.

"We were negotiating up until Monday hoping to open up Wednesday," Rosy Kitchen owner Tanya Arnold tells blogTO.

"Rosy Kitchen was a success. Our community needed this, they embraced, encouraged and supported us. We had plans for brunch service, Sunday Suppers and live music eventually. We had hoped to be here for a long time. It's a sad day for us and for the whole neighbourhood."

The last day for the business was Sunday, Sept. 19.