Chinese restaurant known for dim sum has permanently closed its original location

A Toronto restaurant for dim sum has permanently closed its doors at a location it called home for eight years.

Kwan is known for their molten lava buns as well as well as a wide array of other dim sum options like dumplings, noodles and turnip cakes.

They've now bid goodbye to their Yonge and St. Clair location, posting a notice on their official website. The location had a capacity of 120, and elegant interior design.

The restaurant has also been operating less elaborate locations for dim sum at Scarborough Town Centre and York Mills.

The last day in business for the Yonge and St. Clair location of the restaurant was Sept. 7. Prior to that, they had offered 30 per cent off dim sum all day and 30 per cent off the rest of the menu after 5 p.m.