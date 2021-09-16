Toronto restaurant popular with students has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant popular with university students for its pasta has permanently closed after 15 years in business.

Daddyo's Pasta was practically on the U of T campus, near other student favourites like Cora Pizza and Papa Ceo.

Owner Jeffrey Markus posted what he called "a sad goodbye" video to the restaurant's Instagram page this week, addressing how Daddyo's had been closed for about two weeks.

"A couple weeks ago my partner and chef just up and quit on us, maybe COVID pressure, maybe who knows what, but he's gone and he has no plans to return," Markus says in the video.

He goes on to say that he spent the last few weeks searching for a new chef and partner to help keep the place open, but was unsuccessful and so has had to permanently close Daddyo's.

He also makes it clear it's not what he wants to do, but feels he has no choice and announces he's currently in the process of selling the business.

"It's pretty sure that you're gonna make some money on it," he says. As for his future, he adds, "I am kinda prone to comebacks in my life."

He figures the last day for the business was around Aug. 28.

Markus tells blogTO that a couple people have been talking to him about buying the business and have offered for him to be an employee or partner, which he has no interest in at that location right now.

As for who will take over the space, Markus tells blogTO that's "up in the air right now."

He figures he'll be out of the space by the end of the month though doesn't know when a new business might be opening there. He'll take a few weeks to figure things out, but is considering doing something else in the restaurant industry in the future.