Toronto restaurant known for its tapas is permanently closing

A Toronto tapas restaurant known for tacos and margaritas is calling it quits for now after just around two years in business.

Viajero Cantina has announced they're closing the location they opened in 2019 in a post to social media.

Along with inventive tacos, the restaurant also served creative cocktails, and tapas like croquetas, guacamole, ham and cheese, and dumplings. A front garage door fully opened onto a streetside patio.

"As you may know, Viajero means traveler, and the time has come for our travels to continue onwards to our next adventure," the restaurant wrote on social media.

"This is not the end, but a beautiful chapter of a story with so much more to come."

"You will be missed," neighbouring business just down the street, Cabin Fever, commented on Instagram.

"The neighbourhood will miss you beautiful place and your delicious food," commented another neighbour, Soul Fuel Fitness. "Good luck with the next!"

The restaurant's last seating will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

"This isn't a sad story, after all the love received in the past years we decided to work on a bigger project," Marco Aguirre, who owns Viajero with Rachel Pattimore, tells blogTO. "We are very excited for this new transition."

The bigger project is a mezcal brand called Amor & Contrabando.