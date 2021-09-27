Toronto cafe known for its gelato is permanently closing

A Toronto coffee shop that also operated as a gelato spot has announced they're permanently closing their doors.

After five years in business, Vanta Coffee Club is officially ending its run within the week. The cafe also sold gelato under the moniker "Gelato Freak."

On the gelato side of things, they were known for the gelato cookie sandwiches, and when it came to coffee and tea they were always whipping up colourful new creations. They were impossible to miss with a full-size chariot permanently stationed outside.

When they first opened, it was under the name Black Gold, but the name was eventually changed to Vanta.

"It is with a heavy heart that we bring you this news," reads a post announcing the closure on social media.

"Thank you to all our loyal guests, staff, vendors & friends. We couldn't have asked for a better run!"

The post hints they have another location in the works they're hoping will open "sooner rather than later" and advises people to keep an eye on their social media for updates.

The last day for Vanta will be Wednesday, Sept. 29.