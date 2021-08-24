Disney is officially closing its Toronto stores next month and liquidating everything

Disney has officially confirmed that all three remaining Toronto locations will be closing permanently next month.

The enterprise confirmed via the store locater section of its Shop Disney website that the last standing three Toronto locations, including: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and an outlet at Vaughan Mills "will close on or before September 22 of this year".

This news follows the last batch of closures that included ten more Canadian retail stores that shut down "on or before August 18".

The brand has already closed all of its stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and almost all in Ontario. Once these locations close, there will no longer be a Disney store in Canada.

With the closure of the remaining stores, comes a massive liquidation sale on all magical merch and collections.

Retail Insider revealed that "Liquidation will begin at the end of this month according to a source who spoke with Retail Insider."

Although the price reductions have not been announced, they can be expected to be steep since liquidation is usually associated with unbelievably low prices.

Earlier this year, Disney announced its "plans to focus on its e-commerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint, beginning with the closure of at least 60 stores in North America this year."

Albeit, if you're still on the hunt for Disney merch after the Canadian stores, Canadians will still be able to shop on the American shopDisney website. Items will of course be priced in USD with related duty, tax, customs and shipping costs to Canada which may be higher.

As the brick-and-mortar shops come to a close in Canada, a new exciting Disney operation is in the works. A Walt Disney Animation studio will be opening in Vancouver in January of next year.