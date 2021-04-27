Fashion & Style
Arianna Kyriacou
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Disney Store canada

All the Disney Stores in Canada will be shutting down by the end of summer

All Disney Stores in Canada will be closing their doors by the end of summer. 

Disney's 18 Canadian stores are spread across the country, located in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, with five locations within Toronto and the GTA.

The company began a North America-wide 60-store reduction in March to "significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint."

According to Disney, merch will still be available through other retailers, as well at their various theme parks.

Although we may miss the nostalgia of entering the store to the Lion King soundtrack, and the staff tellling us to "Have a magical day," we can still shop their online store in Canada for any of our Disney needs.

Lead photo by

Mall of America

