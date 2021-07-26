The Disney Store is holding huge liquidation sales before shutting down in Canada

By the end of this summer, the last remaining Disney Stores in Canada will be closed permanently — sad news for those who worship at the House of Mouse, but a great opportunity for bargain hunters in Toronto and beyond.

The multinational media conglomerate just confirmed via the store locator section of its Shop Disney website that ten more Canadian retail stores will be shutting down (on top of those already shuttered this spring) "on or before August 18."

Only three Disney Stores will remain open in Canada, all of them in the Greater Toronto Area. Definitive closure dates have yet to be announced for the Toronto Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre or Vaughan Mills outlet store locations, but they too are expected to close sometime next month.

But first, a big ol' juicy inventory sell-off.

Retail Insider reports that "liquidation sales in the next 10 locations confirmed to close will start on Monday July 26," citing "a source with Disney who was not authorized to speak on the record."

In Ontario, these stores include Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, CF Lime Ridge in Hamilton, CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa and CF Masonville Place in London.

Details about what will be on sale and how deep the discounts will be have yet to be shared publicly by Disney, but liquidation sales almost always mean seriously low prices.

Talk about the potential for having a "magical day."

In early March 2021, nearly a year after starting to sustain significant losses due to COVID-19 closue, Disney announced its plans to focus on e-commerce and "reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint," beginning with 60 stores across North America.

"While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer," said Disney consumer products president Stephanie Young in a statement at the time.

"Over the past few years, we've been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world."

Sadly, the Disney Store doesn't actually have a Canadian e-commerce operation. This means what while you can shop for Disney products online, you'll be doing so in American dollars, with higher shipping costs and all related duty/tax/customs fees.