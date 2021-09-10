Eat & Drink
Toronto sushi restaurant that was a local favourite has permanently closed

A tiny but tasty sushi counter crammed into a strip mall in Toronto has now permanently closed its doors for good.

Megumi Sushi wasn't known for being accommodating with its small capacity, but it did serve delicious sushi, sashimi and nigiri.

The restaurant officially closed two weeks ago according to the new tenants, who will be keeping things the same by serving their own sushi in the space.

The new business in the location is called Sake Sushi, which should be opening this month.

The owner of Megumi confirmed with blogTO that the Roncesvalles restaurant was closed and said he would be opening a new restaurant this month in Markham, but wasn't sure what it would be called.

