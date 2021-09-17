Toronto bar that pivoted during lockdown is permanently closing

A Toronto bar that turned into a bagel shop for a short while has announced they're permanently shutting down.

Owner of Wise Bagel, formerly Wise Bar, Tamara Wise posted to social media announcing that the business would be changing hands and soon will no longer operate as the neighbourhood pantry locals had come to love.

The business had been in operation for eight years overall, and before it started selling bagels and other provisions during lockdown, it was known as a cozy and low-key watering hole with an impressive selection of craft beers.

"I realized it was time for me to start a new chapter. I'm passing the torch to two new people who I know will bring you something great. (more on that to come)," Wise wrote in a caption.

"I will probably miss this place forever, but I'm excited about what's to come."

The closing post has over 630 likes and 220 comments on Instagram, with many neighbouring businesses bidding Wise farewell.

"The end of an absolutely LEGENDARY era," wrote Two Hot Babes Coffee on Instagram, 3 Speed writing "Wishing you all the best."

The last day open for Wise Bagel will be Sept. 25.

"The new owners will be doing something different with the space," Wise tells blogTO. "They're great."