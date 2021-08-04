It's finally going to get more consistently hot and sunny in Toronto for the end of summer

After a whirlwind of a July, weather-wise — literally, for some places — Ontario is finally set to enjoy a more traditional summer climate this month.

Yes, according to a new August forecast from The Weather Network, we're now done with the hectic oscillation between severe thunderstorms and extreme heat waves, the rampant wildfires and the consequent poor air quality, creepy red suns and hail, and all the other strange weather phenomena we've seen lately (at least for now.

Ontario has seen one of the screwiest Julys ever when it comes to weather https://t.co/9ig2ZFLKtV #Ontario #Weather — blogTO (@blogTO) July 30, 2021

While July brought extreme weather and temperature anomalies nationwide, August will be seasonally quite normal, starting off with some hot weather in the west of the country and cooler temps around the Great Lakes, which will change up slightly as the month progresses.

By the second week of August, southern Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada, will at long last see some "more consistent warm, and at times hot" temperatures to even out the chaotic storms and chillier days we've experienced thus far this season.

"While the first week of August will still be cooler than normal, warm weather will be more consistent during mid- and late-August, and even some hot weather is expected," the agency notes, confident that summer in Ontario will finish off strong.

"The weather pattern will continue to be stormy at times, but we should finally see some stretches of dry weather that last for more than just one to two days."

Abundant sunshine & near seasonal for the rest of this week! For those who gave up on seeing a stretch of warm & dry weather this summer, this is what you've been waiting for! 😎 Risk for t-storms Saturday but not a washout; Partly sunny & warm Sunday; Hot early next week #onwx pic.twitter.com/mrQPajclXm — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) August 3, 2021

So forget about having to pack your umbrella for those 40-60 per cent chance of precipitation days (of which there have been far too many), or trying to brave patio drinks during an unanticipated downpour — pandemic lockdown is basically over, summertime weather as we know it best is here, and the livin' is easy(...er).