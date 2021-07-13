Toronto is now under a severe thunderstorm watch with large hail on the way

Another round of vicious ummer weather is headed for the City of Toronto this afternoon, according to Environment Canada, bringing with it heavy hail, torrential rainfall and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

In other words, you should probably get your patio furniture inside ASAP.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening," reads a severe thunderstorm watch issued by the federal weather agency at 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

"These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall of 50 mm within an hour."

The Credit Valley Conservation Authority has subsequently issued a flood statement for parts of the GTA, warning that local streams and rivers could become dangerous once the storm hits.

Severe thunderstorm warnings starting to pop up around the GTA, including Halton/Peel; Toronto itself and most of southern Ontario still under a watch. @680NEWS @680NEWSweather pic.twitter.com/yOphp2v5Bz — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) July 13, 2021

The entirety of Southern Ontario is currently under some form of weather alert as the storm approaches, with warnings — which are even more severe than watches — now in place for three GTA regions: Halton-Peel, York-Durham and Dufferin-Innisfil.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," warns Environment Canada.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

It is not yet clear when exactly the nasty weather is expected to hit Toronto, but the Weather Network reports that "storms will be crossing the province through the day" and that by the late afternoon, the main hazards to eastern parts of the province will be strong winds, large hail, and torrential local rainfall.