Tornado creates path of destruction in Barrie and the videos are terrifying

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
What appears to be a tornado touched down in Barrie bringing with it some terrifying moments and extensive damage to the city.

Environment Canada first issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before noon for Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, as well as Midland and Orillia, according to CBC. That was upgraded to a tornado warning by early afternoon which ended just before 3 p.m. 

Around 3:30 p.m. people started posting frightening videos and photos on social media. 

"People are trapped in their houses, houses have been completely leveled and destroyed, nothing but sirens," one person posted.

Dark funnel clouds were captured on video. The storm was reported, not yet confirmed as a tornado, in the south end of Barrie.

The storm tore through neighbourhoods in the city.

Photos and video show the damage to homes.

Roofs were ripped off, wires down, cars smashed and debris scattered on the ground.

Parts of Ontario, including Peterborough still had tornado warnings in place as of 4:30 p.m., according to Environment Canada.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted that his "thoughts are with everyone in #Barrie and #Innisfil affected by the severe weather today. A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone!"

