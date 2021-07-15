Tornado creates path of destruction in Barrie and the videos are terrifying

What appears to be a tornado touched down in Barrie bringing with it some terrifying moments and extensive damage to the city.

A TORNADO forming just south of Udora. Saw 5 funnel clouds and 3 ground debris touchdowns. #barrie #tornado #simcoe pic.twitter.com/VlMfM8iqIk — David Strickland (@Strick4503) July 15, 2021

Environment Canada first issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before noon for Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, as well as Midland and Orillia, according to CBC. That was upgraded to a tornado warning by early afternoon which ended just before 3 p.m.

Opp responding to assist with search in South end Barrie tornado pic.twitter.com/w4llxV0dy4 — Bearded Canadian (@BeardedCanadia2) July 15, 2021

Around 3:30 p.m. people started posting frightening videos and photos on social media.

"People are trapped in their houses, houses have been completely leveled and destroyed, nothing but sirens," one person posted.

South Barrie Tornado I just briefly captured. People are trapped in their houses, houses have been completely leveled and destroyed, nothing but sirens. We are safe and alive. I pray that everyone else is ok. If anyone can tag the local news network please do so... pic.twitter.com/bNdL4tt143 — ⊿ vοrτεχrεαvεr 🍁 (@Ray4Eternity) July 15, 2021

Dark funnel clouds were captured on video. The storm was reported, not yet confirmed as a tornado, in the south end of Barrie.

The storm tore through neighbourhoods in the city.

Photos and video show the damage to homes.

Huge amounts of damage in South Barrie as possible Tornado touched down. EMS on scene. #Barrie pic.twitter.com/F6whc9VWkC — Brandon Vieira (@BVieira91) July 15, 2021

Roofs were ripped off, wires down, cars smashed and debris scattered on the ground.

Parts of Ontario, including Peterborough still had tornado warnings in place as of 4:30 p.m., according to Environment Canada.

My thoughts are with everyone in #Barrie and #Innisfil affected by the severe weather today. A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone! — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 15, 2021

