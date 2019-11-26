City
feces toronto

The suspect wanted for throwing feces in Toronto has been arrested

The Toronto poop guy wanted for throwing feces at unsuspecting victims on two Toronto university campuses has been arrested by police.

Toronto Police confirmed they arrested a 23-year-old man at around 6 p.m. tonight near Queen and Spadina.

The man was tracked down after police had issued two separate photos of a person seen carrying buckets near the scene of the assaults.

The bizarre incidents prompted city-wide consternation about a "serial shit thrower" attacking students with some suggesting they felt "scared about going to school" while the attacker was on the loose.

After the arrest, Mayor John Tory congratulated police and said he hoped it would "calm concern on campuses and across the city."

Samuel Opoku, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

Opoku is scheduled to appear in court at 60 Queen St. West on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 a.m.

