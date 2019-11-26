The suspect wanted for throwing feces in Toronto has been arrested

The Toronto poop guy wanted for throwing feces at unsuspecting victims on two Toronto university campuses has been arrested by police.

Toronto Police confirmed they arrested a 23-year-old man at around 6 p.m. tonight near Queen and Spadina.

1126 21:30 Man Arr. & Chrgd In Asslt W/ A Weapon, & Mschf Invst., Sa...ersity Ave Area https://t.co/C3swuz5xDN — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 27, 2019

The man was tracked down after police had issued two separate photos of a person seen carrying buckets near the scene of the assaults.

The bizarre incidents prompted city-wide consternation about a "serial shit thrower" attacking students with some suggesting they felt "scared about going to school" while the attacker was on the loose.

Great work by @TorontoPolice arresting an individual in the “feces attacks” investigation. He can’t face justice or be given help until apprehended and it seems our police have that in hand. I hope this arrest will help calm concern on campuses and across the city. https://t.co/AJ2kI6Y9Dt — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 27, 2019

After the arrest, Mayor John Tory congratulated police and said he hoped it would "calm concern on campuses and across the city."

Samuel Opoku, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

Opoku is scheduled to appear in court at 60 Queen St. West on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 a.m.