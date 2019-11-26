City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
feces toronto

This is what people are saying about the Toronto feces thrower

A string of incidents where unsuspecting people have had feces hurled at them at local university libraries has many people scratching their heads at the randomness of the attacks, while others just simply can't imagine the horror of something like this happening to them.

Police reported that the first instance of feces being dumped on people took place on November 22 in U of T's Robarts Library, and the second on November 24 in a study space at a York U's Scott Library.

The latest incident occurred just last night in front of a University of Toronto building at University Avenue and College Street.

Toronto police released surveillance camera images of the suspect from the York University incident. The suspect was described as being in his 20's, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, blue sweater, light-coloured pants and thick black gloves.

According to police, the suspect from the University Ave incident was described as being a black male, in their 30's with a medium build. They were wearing a yellow construction hard hat, a blue shirt and gloves. 

To make things slightly more disturbing, the suspect from the York University incident can be seen smiling while carrying the bucket used in the attack, which appears to be covered by T-shirt or a cloth. 

Someone pointed out that, based on the first two incidents, the attacks might have been targeted.

Others are wondering what the protocol is if something as gut-wrenching as this happens to them. 

Others are starting to theorize about where the suspect might be acquiring the bucket of feces used in the attacks.

Since all three incidents happened at York University and the University of Toronto campuses, many students have began to express their concern about heading to class this week. 

Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

