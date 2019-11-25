Someone is going around throwing feces on students at Toronto universities

University is an extremely taxing and unpleasant time for most students, but for a select few at the University of Toronto and York University, things have been extra crappy these past few days — literally.

THERE IS A SERIAL SHIT THROWER ON THE LOOSE ATTACKING STUDENTS. Tonight a student at YorkU got a bucket of human feces tossed on them. Same incident happened at UofT a few days ago. Students be vigilant out there. This maniac is still at large! — Richard Head (@KelvinJNguyen) November 25, 2019

Unsuspecting students at both schools had feces thrown at them over the weekend in what Toronto police are investigating as separate but potentially related incidents.

The first took place on November 22 in U of T's Robarts Library, and the second on November 24 in a study space at a York U's Scott Library.

According to a Reddit thread chronicling the York U case, it seems that an unidentified male suspect simply walked up to students while holding a bucket of waste, then "dumped it and ran away."

Based on video evidence of the aftermath, which was posted to the social media and discussion platform, students' laptops and other belongings were completely ruined. (Like, throw the entire desk and everything on it away without having to go within 10 feet of it levels of ruined.)

Redditors are also claiming that the description of the suspects in both incidents match.

So disgusting. OH my gosh. Can you imagine studying quietly and someone throws their shit at you? It's plain disgusting and disturbing. — Andrea Williams (@AngieBarbara23) November 25, 2019

While the police and the institutions do their best to catch the suspect, Toronto students prepping for upcoming exams are advised to be careful out there — and maybe stick to studying at home.