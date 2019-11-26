City
Toronto poop guy now has a parody Twitter account

Toronto residents have been having way too much fun with the recent string of feces attacks that have taken place on the city's university campuses, as shocking and disgusting as the incidents may be.

Along with inspiring a slew of other online jokes, the suspect who has been throwing buckets of excrement on Toronto students at random — and apparently doing so with a sinister grin and characteristic cackle — now has his own Twitter parody account, which aptly boasts the name "peepeepoopooman."

"Because he's the hero Toronto deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. A peepeepoopooman," the account's bio reads.

It cites some interesting and pretty deep fictitious motives for the perpetrator's unconventional assaults, including "a protest against Chinese supremacy and Palestinian apartheid" and the Toronto bourgeoisie.

The account hasn't yet garnered a lot of attention via replies, likes and RTs, but given the extent to which the recent feces assaults have dominated the week's news cycle, it probably will.

Keep laughing (and dilligently avoiding getting poo thrown on you), Toronto!

Toronto Police Services

