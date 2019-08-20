City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway map

Toronto really doesn't like the TTC's new subway maps

Another day, another complaint about the TTC. But this time it's not about delays, shut-downs, windows or bed bugs.

This time, people are mad about the TTC's new single-line subway maps. 

The maps can currently be seen in certain subway cars, and they only show one line instead of the whole system. 

"I really hope this is as part of a trial or some testing... Terrible design. It provides no sense of direction and it lacks the other lines!," one Twitter user wrote of the map online.

Passengers seem to be pretty confused by the decision to exclude the other lines from the new maps, and many are wondering how those who don't know the system off by heart will know to transfer lines if need be. 

Some are saying the maps specifically disadvantage tourists and newcomers who don't already have an understanding of Toronto's transit system. 

The TTC's Customer Service Twitter account has replied to some of the online complaints, stating that the single-line maps are not standalone. 

The TTC said the maps are accompanied by the Ride Guide Lite — which includes a full system map — hanging by the train doors.  They said full subway and streetcar maps are also located in frames next to trains. 

"Subway + Streetcar Map isn't always present in the same car, and Ride Guide Lite = paper waste (and also not always present). A commitment to having the Subway + Streetcar Map on every car would make this strategy more effective," one Twitter user replied

Although the TTC said there are still full-system maps readily available, Toronto subway riders just can't seem to find them. 

In response to another online complaint, the TTC said the simple design of the map makes them more accessible. 

"It's a simpler design with better accessibility (larger type, reduced complexity and clearer symbols). It's also following best practices from other transit systems around the world, familiar for travellers and visitors to the city," the transit agency wrote. 

But once again, commuters seem to disagree. 

While it's clear that the intention behind these maps was to make things easier for passengers, Toronto seems to think they do the absolute opposite.

