Someone just found a bed bug on a TTC subway seat

Taking public transit is already stressful enough without the added effort of trying not to think about how dirty it is.

Well, here's that reminder for you: bedbugs are spotted in very public places all the time. In fact, Toronto was recently named the worst city for bedbugs in Canada.

They can basically pop up anywhere, but when it's somewhere public, it can be horrifying.

The latest bedbug locale: Line 1 of the TTC.

A large reddish bug was spotted crawling along the blue fabric seats of the subway on Line 1.

Many pointed out on Twitter than vinyl seats are often used for a reason. They're easy to clean and less likely to hang on to dirt (and bugs).

There are reasons that many other transit systems don't have fabric seats. — JMorrisPhotographer (@jM416) March 1, 2019

Others were wondering whether the small creature paid its Presto fare. It probably didn't.

Where is its Presto card? — Tony Burns (@ynotburns) March 1, 2019

The TTC customer service Twitter folks responded to questions to let concerned (and horrified) readers know that all the vehicles are cleaned daily. If something is spotted, send in a complaint and they'll give that vehicle a real deep clean.

Our vehicles are cleaned daily, unfortunately bedbugs can be found anywhere as they travel with passengers but subways are an inhospitable environment for them , however once we receive a complaint that particular vehicle will receive a deep clean ^TH — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) March 1, 2019

The customer service staff also pointed out that bedbugs are unlikely to thrive in such an "inhospitable environment" as the subway.

Hopefully that helps you sleep at night.