TTC fire investigation shuts down huge stretch of Toronto subway system

Toronto's public transit system is quite literally a hot mess this morning as TTC officials investigate reports of a subway fire.

Service on Line 1 has been shut down between Union and Eglinton Stations since around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the transit commission.

Trains are also bypassing Yonge Station on the Bloor-Danforth line, making for some very annoyed commuters across the entire system.

Hundreds of people are waiting for shuttle buses outside #Eglinton station right now. There's currently no service between Union and Eglinton while the #TTC responds to a report of a fire pic.twitter.com/kWQBaJxvAH — blogTO (@blogTO) August 14, 2019

Shuttle buses are running, but, as usual, they're not running frequently enough or in great enough numbers to satisfy demand.

There are still no shuttle busses! I needed to get off at Yonge to go northbound but I am unable to& they keep saying they will show “eventually” — Lakisha. (@LakishaaDee) August 14, 2019

Nearly two hours after the initial closure, customers who've already paid their fares are finding themselves stuck without a way to get to work, school or home.

3rd exam, 3rd major ttc delay. This time I can’t get home. I cannot make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/7bag0Gnkvc — sophtea 😼 (@therealsophie_g) August 14, 2019

Even worse are the fates of those who are trapped aboard subway trains.

Aaaaand the power was killed on the subway and we've been stuck on the subway for the last 30 mins. We are SO CLOSE to the previous station just effing TURN BACK if you can't go forward so people can get off. Thanks again for being awful TTC. pic.twitter.com/2kK2wXzzY2 — Erika C. Hoffman (@echo_works) August 14, 2019

Once again, many customers are unclear as to what, exactly, is going on with the TTC, due to a lack of communication.

I doubt they will reply to your twitt when they couldn't get their shit together. Poor customer service. People are everywhere in Eglinton station and appeared lost , buses are slow... What happened to those red vest staff who supposed to assist people. — Ulysses G. (@yaog21) August 14, 2019

And once again, people are calling out the TTC in droves for failing to let them know that the system is down before allowing them to pay for a service they can't even use.

How about announcing this kind of things before we pay our fare for no service! — Can ündeğer (@can_undeger) August 14, 2019

Complaints of overcrowding and overheating are rampant... but I mean, when are they not?

Delays, overheating, panic -- transit users deserve so much better than this. We need to be investing in actual service improvements to @GOtransit and #TTC service, and prioritize updates and open communication w/ riders. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/PIbXvbdKgQ — Jessica Bell (@JessicaBellTO) August 14, 2019

As of 11 a.m., the majority of Line 1 remains non-operational.

The TTC continues to issue updates roughly every 10 minutes, but they've all been nearly identical for the past two hours:

"No service between Union and Eglinton while we respond to a report of a fire," reads the most recent update. "Shuttle buses are running."