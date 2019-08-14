City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc toronto fire

TTC fire investigation shuts down huge stretch of Toronto subway system

Toronto's public transit system is quite literally a hot mess this morning as TTC officials investigate reports of a subway fire.

Service on Line 1 has been shut down between Union and Eglinton Stations since around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the transit commission.

Trains are also bypassing Yonge Station on the Bloor-Danforth line, making for some very annoyed commuters across the entire system.

Shuttle buses are running, but, as usual, they're not running frequently enough or in great enough numbers to satisfy demand.

Nearly two hours after the initial closure, customers who've already paid their fares are finding themselves stuck without a way to get to work, school or home.

Even worse are the fates of those who are trapped aboard subway trains.

Once again, many customers are unclear as to what, exactly, is going on with the TTC, due to a lack of communication.

And once again, people are calling out the TTC in droves for failing to let them know that the system is down before allowing them to pay for a service they can't even use.

Complaints of overcrowding and overheating are rampant... but I mean, when are they not?

As of 11 a.m., the majority of Line 1 remains non-operational.

The TTC continues to issue updates roughly every 10 minutes, but they've all been nearly identical for the past two hours:

"No service between Union and Eglinton while we respond to a report of a fire," reads the most recent update. "Shuttle buses are running."

