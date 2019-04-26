Toronto's fifth legal cannabis store just got its licence

Slowly but surely, cannabis stores are opening in Toronto. While most were supposed to open April 1, and have since faced stiff penalties, they're gradually getting there.

The next update coming the city's way is a new license approval, specifically for Canna Cabana, planned to open at Yonge and College streets.

In an announcement posted to the AGCO's website today, a Retail Operator Licence has been issued to Dana Michele Kendal, operator of the store.

Now, Kendal can order cannabis products and prepare for opening. All that remains in the process is the pre-opening inspection and checking that everything lines up with the Cannabis Licence Act.

Currently, three cannabis stores are in operation in Toronto. Hunny Pot, Ameri, and Nova Cannabis are all currently in operation. Tokyo Smoke, located in a former HMV at Yonge and Dundas, should be opening soon, sitting a couple steps ahead of Canna Cabana.