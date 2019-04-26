City
Staff
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
canna cabana toronto

Toronto's fifth legal cannabis store just got its licence

City
Staff
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Slowly but surely, cannabis stores are opening in Toronto. While most were supposed to open April 1, and have since faced stiff penalties, they're gradually getting there. 

The next update coming the city's way is a new license approval, specifically for Canna Cabana, planned to open at Yonge and College streets. 

In an announcement posted to the AGCO's website today, a Retail Operator Licence has been issued to Dana Michele Kendal, operator of the store. 

Now, Kendal can order cannabis products and prepare for opening. All that remains in the process is the pre-opening inspection and checking that everything lines up with the Cannabis Licence Act. 

Currently, three cannabis stores are in operation in Toronto. Hunny Pot, Ameri, and Nova Cannabis are all currently in operation. Tokyo Smoke, located in a former HMV at Yonge and Dundas, should be opening soon, sitting a couple steps ahead of Canna Cabana. 

Lead photo by

Canna Cabana

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's fifth legal cannabis store just got its licence

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia wants all charges to be dropped

You can now buy a TTC subway car at auction

Leaky TTC vehicles make for messy morning commute in Toronto

TTC is adding new floor decals to remind people to move behind the line

Underground explosion damages homes in Toronto

Air Canada ranked worst airline in North America for flight delays

Toronto man braves narrow ledge of condo building to rescue cat