Almost half of all Ontario pot shops are being fined for opening late

It's been a major pain for many that only a few of the cannabis stores approved in the province managed to open on time for April 1.

In Toronto, only one managed to meet the deadline.

Now, the Ontario government is taking steps to penalize those that didn't manage to. There are twelve stores that did not open by April 1 (many of which are still not open) that will see their $50,000 deposit slashed as payment.

According to the rules set out before the stores opened, $12,500 will be taken from the deposit for not opening on the first day. Those that don't open by April 15 will have another $12,500 removed, and those that don't open by the end of the month will lose the rest.

With only 10 stores managing to open on time, 15 are still not ready. However, two of these did not open because of reasons beyond their own control, and one was introduced late due to it replacing a previously-planned and approved license.

This leaves 12 stores facing the severe penalties.

Three of these stores are in Toronto: Tokyo Smoke near Yonge and Dundas, Nova Cannabis near Queen and Spadina, and Canna Cabana at Yonge and College.