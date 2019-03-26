City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
canna cabana toronto

Toronto's fifth cannabis store will replace a California Sandwiches

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
If you like your weed with a side of grease, I've got some excellent news.

The location for Toronto's fifth and final retail cannabis store has been revealed as the former California Sandwiches restaurant at Yonge and College, right between Hangry Burger and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

An authorization application for 435(B) Yonge Street appeared this morning on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's website with the business title "Canna Cabana."

canna cabana torontoOnly three cannabis store applications out of 25 are currently undergoing public notice in Ontario. The others have either made it through the mandatory 20 day notice period or haven't yet applied. Image via AGCO.

Based in Alberta, Canna Cabana is an existing company with several legal marijuana stores already open in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

If this Canna Cabana is in fact from the same chain, its new Toronto store will be located conveniently along the subway line in a 1,665-square-foot unit described in a retail lease listing as "ideal for restaurant or cannabis distribution."

Dana Michele Kendal is the last of only five lottery-chosen licence holders allowed to apply for authorization to open a brick-and-mortar cannabis store in Toronto through the AGCO on behalf of Canna Cabana. 

The other four stores set to open in the city this spring are Ameri in Yorkville, The Hunny Pot in Queen West, Nova Cannabis, also in Queen West and the newly-announced Tokyo Smoke near Yonge-Dundas Square.
canna cabana toronto

A real estate listing for the commercial property at 435(B) Yonge Street describes the space as "ideal for restaurant or cannabis distribution." Screenshot via loopnet.com.

With less than a week to go until April 1, it remains to be seen how many of these shops you'll actually be able to buy weed from once retail cannabis stores are made legal in Ontario.

Only The Hunny Pot has even been issued a licence to date, and Canna Cabana's mandatory public consultation period doesn't end until April 9.

Still, when the latest store to join the bunch does launch, it'll be conveniently located just steps from a 7/11. You know, in case you need rollies.

Lead photo by

Google Maps

