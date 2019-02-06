Toronto's first cannabis retail store might open in Yorkville

City
The first store to legally sell pot in the city might be opening in one of Toronto's fanciest neighbourhoods: Yorkville. 

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced today that the first cannabis retail stores in Toronto, Brampton and St. Catharines have officially submitted applications to have their brick-and-mortars authorized. 

Toronto's submission—a store called Ameri—has applied to open up at 20 Cumberland St., replacing former dispensary MMJ Canada in a skinny three-storey brick building across from the Cumberland Terrace shopping centre. 

There's no information about the brand online yet, but if approved, Ameri will be one of five cannabis stores selling pot in Toronto by April 1. 

Ameri's license-holder was one of 25 proprietors province-wide (out of 17,000 entrants) who was awarded an AGCO license last month through the Ford government's lottery system, imposed late last year to counter a national cannabis shortage. 

cannabis store toronto

The AGCO page for Applications Undergoing Public Notice show applications from Ameri and The Niagara Herbalist.  

The Toronto store, along with The Niagara Herbalist, which will be located in St. Catharines, are now in public consultation mode.

The application for Ganjika House, a store applying to open on Main St. in Brampton, has disappeared from the site since this morning.

Residents and the municipality have until February 20 to send in written submissions against the stores' authorization online before the Registrar makes its decision. 

The remaining four Toronto proprietors who have yet to file any authorization applications have until March 1, which isn't a lot of time considering they're legally supposed to be selling weed April 1, otherwise risk facing a $25,000 fine. 

