Toronto's first wave of cannabis retailers announced

After a long-awaited lottery draw, the 25 people who've been awarded licenses for physical cannabis retail shops have been announced. Five of them are in Toronto.

No known companies were announced as winners in Toronto's regional picks, but rather, names of individuals. The winners of Toronto's five licenses are Colin Campbell, Heather Conlon, Hunny Gawri, Dana Michele Kendal, and Syedarash Seyedameri.

The Ontario government announced last month that the lottery system would be put into effect to limit the amount of licenses granted in the province due to a national cannabis shortage.

Those with a license are expected to open their stores by April 1. The province says more licenses will become available when the supply of cannabis increases.

The proprietors selected must turn in their applications with a $6,000 fee and a $50,000 letter of credit by the end of this week.