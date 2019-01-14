City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto cannabis

Toronto's first wave of cannabis retailers announced

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After a long-awaited lottery draw, the 25 people who've been awarded licenses for physical cannabis retail shops have been announced. Five of them are in Toronto. 

No known companies were announced as winners in Toronto's regional picks, but rather, names of individuals. The winners of Toronto's five licenses are Colin Campbell, Heather Conlon, Hunny Gawri, Dana Michele Kendal, and Syedarash Seyedameri. 

The Ontario government announced last month that the lottery system would be put into effect to limit the amount of licenses granted in the province due to a national cannabis shortage. 

Those with a license are expected to open their stores by April 1. The province says more licenses will become available when the supply of cannabis increases. 

The proprietors selected must turn in their applications with a $6,000 fee and a $50,000 letter of credit by the end of this week.

Lead photo by

@cannabisfixture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police are riding TTC buses to catch distracted drivers

It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto this weekend

Teen lands in Toronto after fleeing Saudi Arabia

10 things Ontario Place could be instead of a casino

Toronto's first wave of cannabis retailers announced

This was the worst winter in Toronto's history

The top 25 historic buildings in Toronto

The 21 most beautiful places in Toronto during the winter