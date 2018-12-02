City
toronto closed

8 notable Toronto businesses that closed in November

Toronto businesses that closed in November included some sad surprises, from some beloved neighbourhood staples to a couple of supposed victims of the King Street Pilot Project. 

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in November.

Black Rock Coffee

What was meant to be a companion coffee shop to the rock-climbing gym attached to it closed on November 13 because it had "become unsustainable to operate," according to its owners. Rumour has it that this space in Koreatown will soon become yet another bubble tea shop for the 'hood.

Boralia

This restaurant on Ossington that paid tribute to 100-year-old Canadian recipes closed on November 10 after four years in business. Its owners, a husband-and-wife team, decided to end the venture due to ever-increasing rent and a new addition to the family on the way.

Flip, Toss & Thai

A staple sight on Harbord Street for 17 years, this mostly take-out Thai kitchen shut down on November 14, as its owners decided to retire. An Indian spot is rumoured to be taking over the space.

High Park Juicery

Open for only a little over a year and a half, this organic juice bar in Bloor West Village that also sold açai bowls, salads and soups closed its doors permanently. 

Los Colibris & El Caballitos 

These Mexican restaurant on King West in the Entertainment District were forced to close its doors at the end of November, notifying its employees earlier in the month. Owners blamed the closure on the King Street Pilot Project and higher property taxes.

Maki My Way

Claiming to be another victim of the King Street Pilot Project was this build-your-own sushi joint in the Entertainment District that shuttered last month.

People's Eatery

Inspired by the history of its neighbourhood, this restaurant on Spadina in Chinatown mixed global influences in its dishes. After over four years in business, it served its last plate on November 2.

Sarah's Shawarma & Falafel

This shawarma and falafel spot in the Annex was a long-time staple of the neighbourhood for hungry and/or hungover students. Sadly, it changed ownership in the last few months and the quality of food went downhill. It will soon be replaced by a Chinese rice noodle restaurant.

