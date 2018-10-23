A popular restaurant in Toronto's Chinatown is closing

A flurry of Toronto restaurant closures this fall has claimed another victim, this time, popular spot Peoples Eatery.

The Chinatown kitchen pumping out a menu of global fusion with a classic bar snack backbone was headed up by Chef Dustin Gallagher, winner of a recent season of Top Chef Canada.

A somewhat cryptic Instagram post announced over the past weekend that the restaurant’s last service would be November 2, but didn’t cite any concrete reasoning behind the closure.

“Why you ask? Not important,” says the caption of the post, continuing just as cryptically, “The city is ever evolving, and we’ll continue to be a part of that, one way or another.”

In the meantime, equally popular sister restaurant 416 Snack Bar shows no signs of shutting down. Head there to get your fix of the same high level of global fusion cooking, sans cutlery.