Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Peoples Eatery Toronto

A popular restaurant in Toronto's Chinatown is closing

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A flurry of Toronto restaurant closures this fall has claimed another victim, this time, popular spot Peoples Eatery.

The Chinatown kitchen pumping out a menu of global fusion with a classic bar snack backbone was headed up by Chef Dustin Gallagher, winner of a recent season of Top Chef Canada.

A somewhat cryptic Instagram post announced over the past weekend that the restaurant’s last service would be November 2, but didn’t cite any concrete reasoning behind the closure.

IT’S BEEN FUN! with that, we announce that peoples will hold it’s final dinner service on friday, november 2nd. why, you ask? not important. what is important is that we get to see you one last time at least so we can celebrate the meals and drinks we’ve shared in past, and the ones we’ll share in future. for the next two weeks we’ll be open wednesday to sunday with regular hours (ie. closed mon-tues), with one final hurrah on the final friday. much love and thanks to all our staff, regulars and everyone that came out to celebrate with us over the years. the city is ever evolving, and we’ll continue to be a part of that, one way or another.  xoxo - matt, dusty, dave and ager.

A post shared by PEOPLES EATERY (@peopleseatery) on

“Why you ask? Not important,” says the caption of the post, continuing just as cryptically, “The city is ever evolving, and we’ll continue to be a part of that, one way or another.”

In the meantime, equally popular sister restaurant 416 Snack Bar shows no signs of shutting down. Head there to get your fix of the same high level of global fusion cooking, sans cutlery.

Lead photo by

People's Eatery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A popular restaurant in Toronto's Chinatown is closing

Rosen's Cinnamon Buns is closing on College Street

Boralia is closing after 4 years in Toronto

Union Station's new food court is finally about to open

Taco joint shuts down after only 6 months in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Thai Bright, Chito's Pizza, Hakka Legend

10 classy restaurants in Toronto that will treat you right

10 comfort food restaurants in Toronto to make you feel cozy