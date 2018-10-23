A popular restaurant in Toronto's Chinatown is closing
A flurry of Toronto restaurant closures this fall has claimed another victim, this time, popular spot Peoples Eatery.
The Chinatown kitchen pumping out a menu of global fusion with a classic bar snack backbone was headed up by Chef Dustin Gallagher, winner of a recent season of Top Chef Canada.
A somewhat cryptic Instagram post announced over the past weekend that the restaurant’s last service would be November 2, but didn’t cite any concrete reasoning behind the closure.
IT’S BEEN FUN! with that, we announce that peoples will hold it’s final dinner service on friday, november 2nd. why, you ask? not important. what is important is that we get to see you one last time at least so we can celebrate the meals and drinks we’ve shared in past, and the ones we’ll share in future. for the next two weeks we’ll be open wednesday to sunday with regular hours (ie. closed mon-tues), with one final hurrah on the final friday. much love and thanks to all our staff, regulars and everyone that came out to celebrate with us over the years. the city is ever evolving, and we’ll continue to be a part of that, one way or another. xoxo - matt, dusty, dave and ager.
“Why you ask? Not important,” says the caption of the post, continuing just as cryptically, “The city is ever evolving, and we’ll continue to be a part of that, one way or another.”
In the meantime, equally popular sister restaurant 416 Snack Bar shows no signs of shutting down. Head there to get your fix of the same high level of global fusion cooking, sans cutlery.
Join the conversation Load comments