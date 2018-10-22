Boralia is closing after 4 years in Toronto

Add Boralia to a list of fall restaurant closings in Toronto that includes The Ceili Cottage, Thoroughbred and Tacos Baos.

The Ossington restaurant was known for bringing 100-year-old Canadian recipes to life, their specialty a theatrical pine-smoked mussels dish served in a glass cloche.

Husband and wife Wayne Morris and Evelyn Wu ran Boralia for four years, and announced Monday afternoon on Instagram that they're closing because of increasing rent prices and a child on the way.

Snag a reservation to get one last taste of dishes and ingredients from Canadian history that might fade into the past forever once this restaurant closes its doors for good on November 10.