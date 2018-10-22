Boralia is closing after 4 years in Toronto
Add Boralia to a list of fall restaurant closings in Toronto that includes The Ceili Cottage, Thoroughbred and Tacos Baos.
The Ossington restaurant was known for bringing 100-year-old Canadian recipes to life, their specialty a theatrical pine-smoked mussels dish served in a glass cloche.
Husband and wife Wayne Morris and Evelyn Wu ran Boralia for four years, and announced Monday afternoon on Instagram that they're closing because of increasing rent prices and a child on the way.
Dear Friends: After 4 amazing years, Boralia will be serving up our historically-inspired Canadian dishes for the very last time on Saturday, November 10. It is not a decision we arrived at easily, but with a new addition to our little family on the way and ever-increasing rent, we feel that now is the best time to end this particular chapter. We are honoured to have been a part of the Toronto and Canadian food scene for the past several years, and are so grateful for your support. Who knew so many people would want to eat pigeon pie and sea snail on a consistent basis?! We invite you to join us over the next 3 weeks for a last hurrah and a final fix of our pine-smoked mussels. It’ll be a chance for us to say thank you and farewell. As always, reservations are available online through our website at www.BoraliaTO.com, or by phone at (647) 351-5100. Hope to see you in the next few weeks. Love, Wayne & Evelyn . . . 📷: @kvp_photog #Boralia #59ossington #canadiancuisine #canadian #food #toronto #torontolife #tofood #yyz #yyzeats #tofoodies #queenwest #ossington
Snag a reservation to get one last taste of dishes and ingredients from Canadian history that might fade into the past forever once this restaurant closes its doors for good on November 10.
Jesse Milns
