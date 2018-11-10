Popular Toronto Thai restaurant is closing after 17 years

One of Toronto’s major destinations for inexpensive Thai comfort food will shutter its doors next week.

On November 14, the owners of Flip Toss & Thai Kitchen will be packing it in, apparently to retire. The restaurant has been operating in Harbord Village since 2001, the chef and owner formerly employed at Toronto Thai institution Salad King.

Never fear, though, one Asian comfort cuisine may be replaced with another, as it’s rumoured an Indian restaurant is moving in.