justin trudeau doug ford

Trudeau not getting involved in Toronto city council controversy

The Prime Minister, to the dismay of some, and the delight of others, has said he won't overrule Ontario Premier Doug Ford's own overruling

Yesterday, Ford announced plans to invoke section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in order to strike down a court decision to keep Toronto at 47 wards. 

Many thought the feds would step in and in turn strike Ford down, but it seems that won't happen. 

"I and my government are extremely staunch supporters and defenders of Canada's Charter," Trudeau said, "it's there to protect from governments that overreach."

"We're disappointed by the provincial government's choice, but I won't be weighing in on the debate. This is about the Charter and the values that underpin it."

So, it looks like Toronto's decreasing to 25 wards. Better brush up on which one you live in so you can be ready to vote in October. 

Lead photo by

Doug Ford

