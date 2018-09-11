City
Toronto hoping Justin Trudeau can help combat Doug Ford

City Council is reeling after a successful court challenge was immediately struck down, and the mayor is trying to respond. 

Yesterday, Premier Doug Ford announced he would use the notwithstanding clause to overrule a court decision that prevented him from cutting Toronto's council to 25 seats, from 47. 

Mayor John Tory has now announced he will call a special council meeting to discuss the city's options. The meeting is slated for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. 

Ford lambasted the mayor throughout his speech yesterday, claiming that he and other councillors were trying to keep their jobs at the sacrifice of efficiency. 

Tory spoke out on Twitter yesterday evening, claiming Ford was focusing on this small issue when there are larger fish to fry.

The mayor also shared a photo of himself talking to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in town for a summit on women's rights.

The mayor seems to be exploring options to go over the province's head, turning to the federal government for an answer.

What will come of the meeting has yet to be seen, but it looks like things are starting to get heated.  

