Doug Ford says he'll overrule court's decision on Toronto city council

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shocked the province today as he announced he would invoke the notwithstanding clause — also known as Section 33 in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms — to reverse a court decision to uphold Toronto's 47-seat council. 

Earlier today, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba upheld the city's motion to keep the election at the higher number of seats. 

However, in a press conference that was delayed several times, Ford announced the decision would be overruled. 

"People in Toronto are frustrated," he said, "We haven't seen any decisions over the last four years with this mayor."

When asked if he is worried about being called a dictator, Ford replied "I was elected." 

The Premier also warned that he is willing to use Section 33 as often as he has to in the future. 

