This is what the new Toronto ward map looks like

With the municipal election just around the corner, it's time to brush up on your ward and its candidates. While most of us already know which ward we live in under the 47-councillor system, the new cuts to council may have changed where your vote is going.

Matched directly with the provincial ridings, the new Toronto ward map has only 25 districts, opposed to the 47 planned in the city's four-year study.

However, stay tuned, as the city just voted to take the province to court over the cuts, meaning there's a chance Toronto may return to the 47-ward model.

Full views of both the 25-ward map and the 47-ward map are available on the city website. They also include profiles and candidate information, so you can get acquainted before voting day comes.