City
Michael Ott
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto ward map

This is what the new Toronto ward map looks like

City
Michael Ott
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With the municipal election just around the corner, it's time to brush up on your ward and its candidates. While most of us already know which ward we live in under the 47-councillor system, the new cuts to council may have changed where your vote is going. 

toronto ward map

The City of Toronto ward map in detail. Image via the City of Toronto.

Matched directly with the provincial ridings, the new Toronto ward map has only 25 districts, opposed to the 47 planned in the city's four-year study. 

However, stay tuned, as the city just voted to take the province to court over the cuts, meaning there's a chance Toronto may return to the 47-ward model. 

Full views of both the 25-ward map and the 47-ward map are available on the city website. They also include profiles and candidate information, so you can get acquainted before voting day comes. 

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto falls in ranking of world's most reputable cities

This is what the new Toronto ward map looks like

This is what Toronto's newest boutique hotel will look like

Ontario government staff told not to mention climate change on social media

Roads closed in Toronto this weekend for street festivals

Events are starting to abandon Exhibition Place because of lockout

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Someone just walked into a Toronto waffle joint and took all their money