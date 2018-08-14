Toronto City Council was just officially cut in half

After a heated couple of weeks, Premier Doug Ford's PC government has officially slashed Toronto's city council nearly in half.

In a late-day session, the provincial government voted to cut the number of councillors from 47 to 25, as part of the Better Local Government Act, or Bill 5. The PC Party has a majority, and was able to pass the bill with ease, with 71 votes to 39.

Ford's government claims the cut will save the province money, despite councillors' salaries being funded solely by Toronto taxpayers.

The new wards will be identical to the provincial ridings. The new boundaries will affect the upcoming municipal election, set for October.

The bill also removed elections for regional chairs in various jurisdictions, including Peel and York Regions.

This puts city clerk, who is responsible for administering Toronto's election, in an incredibly difficult position. Once bill receives royal assent, she is obligated to carry out 25-ward election even though council, along with others, may choose to fight the legislation in court — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) August 14, 2018

The bill now moves on to receive royal assent before becoming official law.